A scavenger was ‘arrested’ by bandits in Katsina State when they discovered him in a village with stolen goods.

The middle-aged man was an expert at extracting iron bars and metal rods from abandoned structures.

The bandits described how they conducted a “patrol” of the area and came across the suspect.

They paraded the scavenger and his treasure packed inside a cart before a community leader in a video that was made available to the public.

The group, armed with different firearms, further lectured the thief about the dangers of stealing.

“Don’t you know that it is an offence to steal? You’re lucky we are handing you over to the authority

“We could have executed you for engaging in a criminal activity”, they added.

The terrorists handed over the accused to community leader and urged him to ensure he is punished.

They also reportedly followed the chief and witnessed the transfer of the suspect to security personnel.