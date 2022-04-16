Bandits, baits and barracudas

The worth a country attaches to the lives of its citizens go long way in demonstrating the dreams of that country and whether it holds the promise of a brighter future or not.

There is always room for improvement and recognizing human resources as the most important resources of any country is usually a first and crucial step towards taking such a country to better places.

On March 28,2022, days after a daring attack by daredevil terrorists at the Kaduna International Airport caused alarm bells to toll across the length and breadth of the entire country, a train travelling to Kaduna State from Abuja was attacked by terrorists. More than half a dozen people were killed in the attacks, many others were injured while many more were abducted.

Since the incident, the terrorists have turned their victims to baits in the sickening blood game. Some of the victims have been killed while some have been released only after coughing up staggering sums of money. Others remain in custody from where the terrorists have been using them to make unacceptable demands of the Giant of Africa. The terrorists reportedly want some of their commanders in the custody of the Federal Government to be released to them in exchange for some of the victims.

It is where Nigeria has got to – equal footing with terrorists on a negotiating table with terror that should never exist in the first place. The Giant of Africa now has to bear the indignity of negotiating with crude criminals.

The families of those seeing hell in the lair of kidnappers have been raising hell themselves, demanding for the release of their loved ones. Their cries continue to go up against Nigeria and the many challenges that threaten the future of a once prosperous country.

It is sad that life in Nigeria has been reduced to one sad chapter of even sadder tales. Insecurity has quickly overtaken poverty as the greatest challenge to the development of the country. With people having to look over their shoulders every moment, life has lost its taste in Nigeria.

In states like Kaduna, Plateau and Niger, innocent blood continues to flow thickly as almost every week, communities come under ruthless attacks by those who would rather one of Africa`s most iconic countries ceases to exist.

These widespread security breaches are jeopardizing lives and livelihoods across the country. Students suddenly feel absolutely unsafe in many parts of the country when they go to school. Fear for their personal safety has seen many of them drop out of school which has in turn put their immediate future at risk.

The economy of the country has also taken a brutal hit from the activities of the terrorists. Business usually wilts in any environment boiling with insecurity. The situation has got so bad that some African countries have reportedly began wooing foreign companies doing business in Nigeria to pack up and come to them.

There is no shortcut to solving the problem of insecurity, neither is there an easy way out. To root out the problem, there must be an identification of those who sponsor the sabotage of security in the country. Once they have been properly identified, they must be dealt with in accordance with the law, because as long as the roots of the tree of terrorism are not completely destroyed in Nigeria, hope will remain for those who use Nigerians as baits in their sickening game of snakes and ladders.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com

