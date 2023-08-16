Bandits Attack School, Kill Two Teachers

Bandits have attacked a secondary school in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed two teachers.

We learned that the victims were a newly-married couple who taught at the BECO Comprehensive Secondary School in the Kwi community of the LG.

Eyewitnesses said the incident happened on Monday afternoon when the teachers were holding a meeting to compile results of students ahead of the school’s ‘Speech and Prize-giving Day’ coming up on Friday.

A youth leader in the community, Moses Gwott, who confirmed the killings to The PUNCH in Jos on Tuesday, said that the bandits also wounded other teachers, including the Vice Principal of the school.

Gwott said, “It was on Monday around 3pm that the bandits came into the school compound with their cattle, and interrupted the staff meeting. The staff had asked the bandits who were obviously Fulani to get their cows out of the school environment. But instead of complying, they brought out their arms and opened gunfire at the teachers killing two teachers.”