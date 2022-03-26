Ban On Touting, Vandalism: Police Arrest 13 Suspects In Anambra

In furtherance of the directive by Governor Chukwuma Soludo banning touting and illegal revenue collection in Anambra State, the State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested 13 suspects.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng disclosed this in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka.

According to him, the thirteen suspects were arrested for various offences ranging from touting and illegal revenue collections, to vandalism and other related violent crimes across the State.

He said arrests were part of the ongoing efforts to rid Anambra State of all manner of crimes and criminality, which is already yielding enviable results.

“Four of the suspects, namely: Emmanuel Igwe ‘M’, aged 20years, Chukwudi Obasi ‘M’, aged 38years, Izuchukwu Enemuwa ‘M’ aged 28years and Uchenna Benedict, ‘M’ aged 28 years, on the 23rd of March, 2022, were arrested along the Headbridge, Onitsha while touting and collecting revenue illegally from motorists and other members of the public.

“Another suspect, one Chimezie Nwankwo ‘M’ aged 34years of Ezimunya village, Umunya, was intercepted and arrested on 23rd March, 2022, along airport road, Neteje.

“The police recovered from him, a hiace bus, three hammers, two axes and a police belt with which he, alongside two others still at large, use to terrorize citizens and steal armored cables installed around the Anambra State Airport.

“Similarly, Ali Friday ‘M’ Aged 28yrs, of Dusogu Village, Awkuzu, Onuorah Chukwuemeka, ‘M’ Aged 21years, of Eziama village, Igbariam, Igboegbunam Chiemelie, ‘M’ Aged 20, of Amabor Village, Abba, Chinedu Chukwuobi ‘M’, Aged 45years of Imengu Village, Igbariam and Oforbuike Alegu, ‘M’ Aged 27years of Akpu Village, Abagana on the 22nd of March, 2022, were arrested for being in possession of vandalized armoured cables and a car battery.

“Finally, Chukwuemeka Anyanti ‘M’ 26years, Chijoke Anyanti ‘M’ 22years, Onyedika Anyanti ‘M’ 20years, all native of Nkwelle Village, Oyi LGA of Anambra State were arrested on the 24th of March, 2022 for being in possession of one locally fabricated single barrel pistol and two live cartridges,” he disclosed.

The CP while reiterating the unwavering commitment of the Command towards weeding out all criminal elements in the state, enjoined all law-abiding citizens of the State to remain vigilant and continue to support the Command especially through prompt and accurate information.