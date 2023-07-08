Ballon d’Or Award: Asisat Oshoala to rival top football stars for the Socrates award

Barcelona and Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or Socrates award along with Manchester United’s top scorer of last season, Marcus Rashford, Alex Morgan, and Real Madrid duo Antonio Rüdiger and Vinícius Júnior.

The forward is currently with the Super Falcons who departed Nigeria some days ago for Australia in the quest for their first World Cup following their 9th appearance, the most by any African Country.

The former Robo and Rivers Angels star, last season helped Barcelona win the UEFA Women’s Champions League and Supercopa with FC Barcelona’s female team.

