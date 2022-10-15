Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has sworn in eight new Commissioners.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa at the Council Chamber, Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

All the eight Commissioners were members of the recently dissolved State Executive Council (SEC).

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in , Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu charged the commissioners to redouble their efforts and do more to better the lives of people in the State.

The governor congratulated the Commissioners for their re-appointment, recalling that all of them were members of the previous State Executive Council and some of them serving as cabinet members numerous times.

“I thank you for offering to serve the state and congratulate you for being reappointed and I want to encourage you, especially in the next few months that we will be battling campaign and transition.

“We must not lose sight of our obligation to the people of Kebbi State because that is the primary objectives, while at the same time we ensure that we keep records straight so that we will prepare transition document that will assist the next administration.

“Because successes, failures and challenges need to be documented, so that they can provide ready materials for conceptualisation and quick take-off.

“We have seen how the world and our country are battling with a very very challenging economic environment, nevertheless, a lot have been achieved and most of it is in ministries you have suppretended ,” he noted.

He lauded the Kebbi State House of Assembly for being magnanimous in considering and clearing the nominees for the position.

He said: “We thank them for always being magnanimous in considering requests from the State Executive, we still look forward to them because we will be presenting another list and other outstanding issues.

Bagudu also appreciated the Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa for always making himself available personally even at a short notice.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government , SSG said ‘ Your Excellency may recalled that the previous SEC was dissolved on Sept. 7, on Oct. 7, the State Government nominated ten persons for reappointment as Commissioners while the State House of Assembly screened them on the 13th of October and today with your approval they are going to be sworn in as Commissioners’, he averred.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the swearing in ceremony, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan appreciated the governor for finding them worthy of the position and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them to move Kebbi to greater heights of development.

He said: “We are very much grateful to Almighty God who spared our lives to witness this day. We are equally grateful to His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who found us worthy to be selected as Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

He assured the governor and good people of Kebbi State they would work individually and collectively to move the state forward.

Those sworn-in at the colourful event were Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, Rt. Hon. Hassan Muhammad Shalla, Rt. Hon. Ja’afaru Muhammad Clean, Dr. Abba Sani Kalgo, and Alhaji Aminu Garba Dandiga.

The rest consisted of Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Magoro, Alhaji Mahmud Muhammad Warah and Alhaji Hayatu Bawa while Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Augie would be sworn-in at a later date.