Fast rising Nigerian music journalist Agwuma Kingsley, has shared via Twitter how he perceives the 2020 rookie of the year Headies Award winner Bad Boy Timz image.

Apart from being appreciative of his music, he said it is beautiful.

Agwuma Kingsley addressed that, “Bad Boy Timz, needs to be branded like his music. He makes beautiful street efforts that should re-activate his fashion sense louder on that aspect. Bad Boy Timz, has to express a fashion and style that carries the flair of his music. Also, he explores cadencing pop. Perhaps, we can call him diverse which means that he should not be boxed with any particular style. He should be dynamic enough to make his fashion make bold statements.

Timz’s story is like one act that needs rebranding to major up. He has beautiful music, should also accompany a peculiar and a very dynamic style. He should be looking as his music not quite shabby and out of any unique fashion taste” He concluded.

See the full thread below.