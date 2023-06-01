Bad Boy Timz: I want to bring afrobeats to China

Musician Bad Boy Timz from Nigeria talks with Apple Music Africa Now Radio about his new album, “No Bad Boy No Party.”

Bad Boy Timz has steadily improved since breaking into the mainstream, going from winning Rookie of the Year at the Headies to developing into a budding hitmaker.

The Afrobeats sensation’s debut album, No Bad Boy No Party, was released on June 1, 2023. In an interview with Nandi Madiba on Apple Music Africa Now Radio, he discusses the record and his goals.

Bad Boy Timz had to juggle becoming famous with being a student when he burst onto the scene because he was still a student. He informs Nandi that he had to focus on finishing his coursework while keeping his head down.

“Every African parent wants to make sure their kids finish Uni, and I actually loved computers as well growing up so I thought ok, it’s not a bad idea to have a degree as well as the “talent.” I feel like it’s just God’s plan because I almost dropped out. In 2020 I was in my third or fourth year of Uni already when I had my major breakout song, so it was really hard juggling schooling, recording, performing… it was a miracle, I won’t lie.”

Since becoming famous. Bad Boy Timz has worked with a number of A-list musicians, including Olamide and Mayorkun, and has produced a number of hit songs. Bad Boy Timz’s career wasn’t altogether straightforward because he ran into label problems and experienced some obstacles.

Despite the difficulties, Bad Boy Timz has achieved success both inside and outside of Nigeria.

“I love East Africa a lot – earlier in my career I had a feature with an East African artist that people really loved out there – I’d really love to penetrate more in East Africa. I love the UK, and the UK has been very receptive to my music, ever since I started making music. The US, as well.”

Nigerian celebrities are reaching listeners all over the world thanks to the rapidly expanding global Afrobeats scene, and Bad Boy Timz hopes to add his voice to the campaign to bring Afrobeats to the world.

“I have a couple of fans also in Canada, so there’s just different bases to touch. I won’t lie, I’ve not seen any Afrobeats songs cross over to China. Maybe one of the songs on this project will do that magic, you never know.”

ABOUT BAD BOY TIMZ:

Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, also known as Bad Boy Timz, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who was born on August 13, 1999. He became well-known after the song “MJ” and its subsequent remix, which included the Nigerian singer Mayorkun, were released.

He was also a part of Olamide’s popular song Loading off Carpe Diem, which won him Rookie of the Year at the 2020 Headies.

In 2019, Bad Boy Timz’s skits and freestyles, for which he garnered praise from influential figures in the business (such as J Hus), grabbed the attention of the record label. At the beginning of the year, he signed a contract with Anonymous Record label.

The Bells University of Technology awarded Bad Boy Timz a Computer Engineering degree in 2020.

He has been dropping hits back to back, and BAD BOY TIMZ seems to have learnt his craft pretty well over the years!

