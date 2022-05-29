Bad, Better, Best

“Like cold water to a weary soul is good news from a distant land”. Proverbs 25:25

According to the media, there is no good news from distant lands. The whole world quakes as it is full of violence. Wars and rumors of wars, nation rising against nation and kingdom against kingdom, famines and earthquakes are receiving top billing in newspapers, TV news, and on the internet.

Jesus told us that these things would intensify right before His return. Yes, these things have always occurred all over the world, but they have dramatically increased in the past 10 years; no, the past 5; no just this past year!

While all these events are occurring in distant lands, there is also much good news coming from them. One must look beyond the mainstream media to know just what is going on. Christian and humanitarian ministries are digging wells to give fresh water to people who have very little. They are delivering food, clothing and other supplies where there is need. And they are teaching people how to start a business to support themselves and giving them the necessary funds and equipment to do so.

Bad news and good news aside, the absolute best news is the gospel of Jesus Christ. The word “gospel” means “good news”. The good news is summarized in the Bible verse that we all find so familiar:

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16

Prayer:

“Thank You, Lord, for the best news we could ever hear. We give you our hearts and receive You as our Savior Who forgives our sins, and as our Lord, Whom we will obey.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

To put another way that means God loves you, He gave His Son for you, and if you believe in (trust and rely on) Him, you will live with Him forever! That’s bottom line and there is no better news than that!

Be Greatly Blessed!