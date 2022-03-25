Babylon’s Deceit

‘But Nebuzaradan the commander of the guard left behind in the land of Judah some of the poor people, who owned nothing; and at that time he gave them vineyards and fields.’ Jeremiah 39:10 (NIV).

Babylon had a shrewd foreign policy. After defeating a nation, those in authority would deport all the wealthy and influential patrons of that nation, leaving only the very poor and marginalized behind. In that way, those left behind would be dependent upon their conquerors and those too loyal and weak to revolt.

However, God has much to offer those who are poor or those who feel oppressed and powerless under the crushing hand of their tormentors. Scripture is in fact full of His promises towards them. ‘The Lord hears the needy and does not despise His captive people.’ (Psalm 69: 33).

‘He raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy from the ash heap’ (1 Samuel 2:8). ‘The Lord secures justice for the poor and upholds the cause of the needy.’ (Psalm 140:12). ‘God will meet all your needs according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus.’ (Philippians 4:19).

We can confidently approach God ‘so that we may receive mercy and grace to help us in our time of need.’ (Hebrews 4:16). Though we may have been the victim of deceit, as the people of Judah were, though our enemies may have mounted a strategy to keep us helpless, we need not fear. For if our God is for us, who can be against us? The Lord has come to ‘release the oppressed’ (Luke 4:18) and ‘brings justice for his chosen ones, who cry out to him day and night.’ (Luke 18:7).

Prayer:

‘Father, you alone can bring the victory in this situation that overwhelms me. Dear Lord, please plead my cause and bring justice. Help me in my time of need. I hold onto those Scriptures that declare you will comfort me and meet all my needs at this time. Thank you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Do we find ourselves in a situation just now where we have been treated unfairly and our voice that cries out for justice is not being considered? It’s time to turn to God and plead that His just hand would work in our case.

Time to trust that He will work circumstances for our good and in a way that will cause others to praise Him. Let’s cease struggling with others and invite God to work in the spiritual realm so that our enemy will be crushed and we as God’s children will be raised up above those who seek to defeat us.

Be Greatly Blessed!