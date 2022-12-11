Popular Babalawo character in Yoruba movies, Adewale Alebiosu has disclosed that reciting some incantations in movies had some troubling effects on him in real life.

Alebiosu speaking with BBC Yoruba, said he was just doing his job as an actor without knowing the incantations he was reciting could come to haunt him in real life.

Alebiosu said, “I never knew there was so much more to the incantations I was delivering. I thought I was just delivering my lines, not knowing there are repercussions to follow. Whenever I get home after the act, while I sleep I would see some strange beings and some would turn to goats and start biting me.”

He cautioned that the coming generation who intend to play the role of a Babalawo should be very careful and prayerful. According to him, the role requires all sorts of precautions.

“I’m saying this to warn them so that they don’t end up regretting their lives or ending up miserably,” he said.