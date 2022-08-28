Governor of Delta State, and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated Prof. Epiphany Azinge on his appointment as President of Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal, sitting in London.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that Azinge’s appointment was well-deserved, considering his antecedents as a distinguished academic and quintessential legal luminary.

He urged Azinge to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new job, and lauded him for his achievements as an eminent “learned gentleman”

Okowa expressed confidence that Azinge would use his office to ensure that the essence of CSAT was realised.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our illustrious son, Professor Epiphany Azinge (SAN), on his appointment as President of Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal.

“Given the antecedents of Prof. Azinge as a brilliant and cerebral lawyer, I have no doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in improving activities at CSAT,” Okowa stated.

He wished Prof. Azinge a successful tenure in office.