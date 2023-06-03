Ayu’s suspension upheld by the Court

A Benue State High Court has upheld the suspension of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu was in March suspended by his Nyorov council ward exco over failure to pay dues, abruptly ending his reign as the PDP National Chairman.

The ward exco had also accused Ayu of anti-party activities after which they passed a vote of no confidence on him.

While reading their resolution at the time, the secretary of the party in Igyorov ward, Vanger Dooyum, said Ayu’s anti-party activities – alongside his allies – contributed to PDP’s loss in his ward and local government in the governorship election.

They also alleged that the PDP chieftain did not vote during the governorship and state assembly elections held on the 18th of March, 2023.

