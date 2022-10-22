Liverpool after a terrific triumph against arch-rival Manchester City were frustrated by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground during the early kick-off encounter between both clubs. Liverpool was humiliated at Nottingham Forest. Taiwo Awoniyi helped Nottingham Forest secure their second win of the season.

Dean Henderson put up a man-of-the-match performance, saving multiple times for Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool is yet to win an away game this season in the league. And may drop below 7th place when other teams play their games.

Nottingham Forest, despite the massive three points, remains in the relegation spot.