Awka

The Students union government (SUG) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka on Tuesday dissociated the institution and its students from a sex party that was held in a hotel close to the campus, over the weekend.

Videos trending on social media showed male and female youths in a poolside party in a hotel in Awka, engaging in live sex, while spectators watched and filmed them.

The video, in which persons said to be students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University were seen in sex romps, in the full glare of all, while other members of the party milled around the party hall, had sparked uproar on Monday when most commentators identified the participants to be students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, who stayed back in their hostels, despite the strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A commentator on one of the platforms where the videos trended, Mr Felix-Joe Chibunkem had insisted that over 90 percent of those who attended the sex party were students of the institution, claiming that he knew most of them.

Reacting to student being at home as a result of the strike, Chibunkem said: “Which students are at home? You don’t know the new normal? Just on Friday night I went down to the environment and I still saw students bubbling in their usuals.

“You want a deeper investigation, you would be informed that it was targeted at the students and Wintess Garden (name of hotel) has always been a home for the Sodomite. I can promise you that 99% of persons there were students of UNIZIK.”

However, in a press statement signed by the president and secretary of the UNIZIK, Students Union Government, Charles Ijeomah and JN Ogbonnaya respectively, the students dissociated the institution from the act.

The press statement read: “This is to inform the public that students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University have nothing to do with the event that happened on 3rd September at Wintess Hotel.

“In fact, it was not a students’ programme.

“The ‘night wear party’ which featured live porn which people engaged in live sex is morally wrong and condemned by the student union executives.

“In conclusion, the ‘night wear party’ is a personal business of some show promoters and has nothing to do with the university or the students. We are known for moral decency, as we all study to be certified in character and learning.”

Meanwhile, the management of the hotel where the illicit scenes were shot, has come out to deny that the facility used was not theirs.

A statement by the General Manager, Obumneme Azoruwa, made available to TNC correspondent on Tuesday, said the immoral act never took place in their facility, saying the whole issue was a concocted story by mischief makers to bring their hotel to disrepute.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach Anambra State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the supervising ministry for hotels and other operators in the hospitality business to comment on the matter, have been unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.