Awka

The Anambra State Government on Thursday, sealed of Wintess Garden Hotel and Suites, Ifite, Awka, over an alleged public sex scandal.

The state Ministry of Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism temporarily sealed of the hotel.

Recall that there was a video of a sex party allegedly held at Wintess Garden Hotel, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State by persons alleged to be student influencers and promoters of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka which had created sad reactions from the public.

According to the said event flyer, the event was held on 03 September 2022 at Wintess Garden Anex, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State.

In the video, the alleged students were seen in series of pornographic activities in the full glare of all who stood to watch.

The video which showed several male and female partners who were making out with each other, is said to have been recorded at Wintess Garden, a hotel that is located very close to the University.

The school management and Students Union Government of the University, have noted in a disclaimer, that the persons involved in the videos are not their students and the event wasn’t organized by their students.

In a response, the management of Wintess Garden Hotels and Suits had also issued a disclaimer, stating that no such event took place in their premises.

However, TNC correspondent in Awka, today spotted a public notice at the entrance of the hotel.

The notice read; “This hotel is temporarily closed by Anambra State Government, Ministry of Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism.”