Awka

The Awka Development Union, Nigeria, (ADUN,) the umbrella body of indigenes of the Community on Sunday, commended the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, for ensuring that rule of law is entrenched in the state, particularly in Awka.

The Commendation was contained in a letter signed by the Traditional Ruler of the Community, Obi Gibson Nwosu, Traditional Prime Minister of the Community, Chief Engr. Ben Okoye, among others.

The letter came on the heels of the State government’s position on an individual who is parading himself as the traditional ruler of Awka.

Despite the government-recognized traditional ruler of the town, Obi Gibson Nwosu still being alive, Ndigwe had gone ahead to arrange his own coronation with some arrowheads in Awka community and has since been parading himself as the traditional ruler of the town.

However, the state government had over the weekend sealed off the palace of one Augustine Ndigwe and followed the action up with a warning for him to stop parading himself as the traditional ruler of the Awka kingdom.

In the letter of commendation made available to TNC correspondent, the lauded Governor Soludo for protecting and preserving Awka native laws, customs and traditions, upholding the rule of law and restoring order and sanctity in the traditional affairs of Awka Community.

“We write as members of Awka Development Union Nigeria (ADUN), the Eze-In-Council of Awka Traditional stool and on behalf of other progressive indigenes of Awka Community to commend Mr Governor for the proactive actions you deployed towards forestalling the desecration of Awka sacred customs and tradition, upholding the rule of law and restoring order and sanctity in the administration of the traditional affairs of the prestigious Awka community as well as other communities in Anambra State.

“We received with immense joy, the decisions and executive actions of Mr Governor to nip in the bud, the actions of the impostor who had attempted for years without success, to usurp the Traditional Stool of Awka Community.

“His actions in the past years had become a thorn in the flesh of the good and peaceful indigenes of Awka and had in no small measure cast an untrue image of the customs and traditions of the Awka people.

“Our gratitude knows no bound with respect to your timely and bold intervention, Mr Governor in these issues.

“We write to convey our profound gratitude to you.

“Your good spirited actions have restored hope in the minds of those whom had lost hope in the progress of our community, it has given new strength to the young and old of our community to continue to push forward for the development of our community.

“Thank you Mr. Governor.

“The people rejoice when the righteous come to power; we are doubly confident that Anambra state is in the best hand.

“The solution is here; Mr Governor must succeed, and the good people of Awka will give whatever it takes to ensure that you achieve your visions for Anambra State and her people. Anambra State will be great again,” The letter concluded.