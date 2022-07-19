In the first semi-final game, South Africa’s final female national team qualified for the AWCON final following their narrow victory over Zambia. South Africa is not new to playing in the final as this will be their fifth time appearing in the final in which they lost all and three of those were lost to the Falcons.

Linda Mothalo’s late penalty spot kick put South Africa over resilient Zambians.

9 women Super Falcons suffered a defeat to host nation Morocco despite picking a 1-0 lead a few minutes into the second half. The Moroccan equalized via an own goal error, which took the game to extra time and later ended through a penalty shoot-out.

Ajidbade Rasheedat and Ayinde’s red cards dwindled the chances of the Falcons reaching a consecutive final in a row.

Super Falcons and Zambia will battle for a third spot, while South Africa and the host will play in the final on Saturday.