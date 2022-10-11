Adebola Williams, co-founder of RED | For Africa and chairman of AW Networks, has been selected as one of the Choiseul 100 Africa Laureates by the Institut Choiseul, a Paris-based organization, for the fourth year running.

The Choiseul 100 Africa is an annual list of dynamic and forward-thinking young leaders under the age of 40 who have a significant impact on the socioeconomic development of Africa. The “Top 100 Young Commercial in Africa” list for 2022 features 100 of the continent’s most promising young leaders who are positively disrupting all areas of the economy and showcasing a vast array of business knowledge and intellectual prowess to lead Africa toward a bright future.

“I am honoured to be selected in the #Choiseul100Africa 2022 ranking, and recognised as one of the drivers of socio-economic development on the continent,” said Williams.

Williams is a strategic advisor to several CEOs throughout the continent. He has been recognized by Forbes and CNN as the man who helped elect a trifecta of Presidents in Africa. In the past ten months, his just-established media investment company, AW Networks, has invested in two significant African films that are currently playing in theaters and streaming on Amazon Prime. Others that will be released in Q1 2023 are currently being worked on.

Young females on the continent should read his new book, “African Power Girls,” which examines the lives of accomplished African women.

“Often people do not acknowledge the power media wields in driving the forces that shape our world. We recognise its impact, that’s why it remains the cornerstone of our drive to inspire youth, enable businesses, and create jobs,” Williams noted

Adebola is a Global Champion for United Nations Generation Unlimited (GenU) and a non-executive director for ZedCrest Capital.