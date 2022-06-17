Avoiding Greed

“Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income. This too is meaningless” Ecclesiastes 5:10 (NIV).

Does this sound like anyone you know? Many get caught up in the race to own the nicest and newest. Have you ever heard someone brag about their salary? Or how nice their car was? While envy may have crossed your mind, think not of such matters.

Money cannot buy your own happiness, and the pursuit of wealth for the sake of wealth is ultimately an empty one. There are some things that can certainly make your life easier, and this is not to say that you should forgo ever earning a dollar again; it just means there comes a point in which any additional income would not have any significant impact upon your life.

For this reason do not pursue wealth just for the sake of wealth. Proverbs 11:28 states “He who trusts in his riches will fall, but the righteous shall flourish as the green leaf”. If you are fortunate enough to have seen worldly success, choose to be humble in presentation. Choose to be giving in your ways and kind in your actions. In the Lord’s eyes there is nothing to gain from greed.

Consider what you would do if you were to win the lottery. Looking at others you can find such a wide array of stories. Some chose to give to some to a charity, friends, or family. Others continued to live much like they previously had. Alternatively, others went out and bought the most expensive of things and ultimately had nothing left after the funds ran out due to excessive living. These are certainly more extreme examples, but where would you find yourself five years from your win?

Prayer:

“Lord, help me to be a more humble person. Help me to stay away from the pitfalls of greed and excess in this life. I want to be kind and giving Lord, help to better prepare me to treat others with these traits”.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

You can pursue wealth your entire life and will likely find yourself no happier just for the sake of having found wealth. There is far more joy to be had in treating others well and reaping the rewards of these relationships.

There is far more joy in kindness and humbleness. Choose to live your life in this way and you will find your life to be better.

Be Greatly Blessed!