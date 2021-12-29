Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has urged men to avoid fornication in the coming year.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide explained that fornication denies people of their blessings, advising men to desist from the act in 2022 and misfortunes will avoid them.

He wrote:

Dear men,

This is what happened to many men in 2021. A blessing was coming their way. Malevolent spiritual forces activated a slay queen to SUDDENLY agree to fornicate with them. IMMEDIATELY after the fornication, the blessing made a u-turn. Avoid fornication in 2022 and many misfortunes will avoid you. There are direct connections between fornications and certain manifestations. David’s fornication with Bathsheba directly led to the loss of three of his sons (Bathsheba’s first son, Amnon, and Absalom). May your own fornication not cost you so dearly!