Avoid Corruption to Promote Global Best Practice – ICPC Tells CAC Staff

Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Francis Francis

The staff of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Owerri have been advised to actively avoid all forms of corrupt practices in the discharge of their official duties so as to promote global best practices and good corporate governance in the management and operations of Companies, Business Names and Incorporated Trustees.

This advice was given by an Assistant Commissioner of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Owerri, Mrs. Chinwe Egbeocha, at a sensitization programme organized for the staff of CAC by the Commission recently.

She appealed to the staff to eradicate corruption in their day-to-day operations by refusing offers of bribe from the public. This, she emphasized, would help in providing efficient and prompt service delivery to the public, serve as a mechanism for generating revenue for the government, and also improve the economic growth of the country.

Mrs. Egbeocha lamented the devastating effect of corruption in the economy and explained that the anti-corruption crusade is premised on the quest to institutionalize good governance and positively transform the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

Presenting a vote of thanks, the Zonal Head of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Owerri, Imo state Ms. Elsie O. Egboh commended the effort of the ICPC in the fight against corruption and pledged CAC’s total commitment and support to ensuring that corruption was eradicated or brought down to the barest level in the organization.

The programme featured lively interactive session and presentation of ICPC publications to the Zonal Head.

