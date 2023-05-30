Avoid Attending To Frivolities In Office — Akeredolu advises Tinubu

Kunle Dada May 30, 2023 0
Akeredolu advises Tinubu

Avoid Attending To Frivolities In Office — Akeredolu advises Tinubu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu advises Tinubu, The President Federal Republic of Nigeria to shy away from attending to frivolities as he gets ready for the work ahead.

Akeredolu’s advice is sound and timely. Nigeria is a country with a lot of problems, and the new president will need to focus on solving them if he is to be successful. He should not be distracted by trivial matters, but should instead focus on the real issues that are facing the country. He should also be a president for all Nigerians, not just for his own supporters. By working hard to unite the country and build a better future for all, he can make Nigeria a great nation once again.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Akeredolu, in a statement on Monday, said attending to frivolities might distract Tinubu’s administration, adding that now was not the time to be gloating about the electoral victories recorded during the general elections.

He noted that we must admonish ourselves on the need to remain focused on the socio-economic programmes for the emancipation of the people.

Akeredolu said, “It is definitely not a season for recriminations. The rhetoric, which conveys the divisive nuance of ‘we against them’ ought to have ceased with the declaration of the winners by the electoral body, INEC. This is the moment when all the new leaders must cast aside all tendencies which promote and deepen cleavages of different hues. All hands must be deployed on deck.

The task ahead is so enormous than to warrant attending to frivolities capable of distracting the new administration. There must be conscious attempts to bring on board only those with proven capacity with regard to expertise. The President must ensure that all those who are bent on setting Nigerians on one another are neutralized.

Kunle Dada

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Russia-Africa Diplomacy

Russia-Africa Diplomacy: Training of Human Resource Key Towards Overcoming Challenges and Ensuring Success

Adams Peter May 30, 2023 0

Tinubu Panacea To Nigeria’s Problems – Oyebanji

Stanley Ugagbe May 30, 2023 0
Enhancing The Economy

“Widely publish details of your assets, income, investments” – Group tells Tinubu

Merit Ugolo May 30, 2023 0
Plateau Governor Inauguration

Lalong absent as Caleb takes over as Plateau Governor

Kunle Dada May 30, 2023 0
Raymond Dokpesi

Raymond Dokpesi: I’ve lost a friend and brother – Atiku 

Adams Peter May 29, 2023 0
DAAR Chairman Raymond Dokpesi Is Dead

JUST IN: DAAR Communications Founder Dokpesi Is Dead

Adekunle Taofeek May 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kelechi Iheanacho If life kicks you stand up and keep going

Kelechi Iheancho: If life kicks you, you need to stand up and keep going

Oladimeji Adeoye May 30, 2023 0
Hawwal Ogungbadero

Hawwal and Others Set Record For Longest Recording Session

TNC Reporter May 30, 2023 0

Liverpool appoint Jörg Schmadtke as their new sporting director

Oladimeji Adeoye May 30, 2023 0
Tinubu Inauguration

Tinubu: The kingmaker becomes the king

Ezinwanne Onwuka May 30, 2023 0
Use Of Solar Energy

Chapel Hill And REA Reach An Agreement On The Use Of Solar Energy

Kings Nwachukwu May 30, 2023 0