Plans underway to set up a local recycling system and amplify the recycling landscape in South Africa’s label industry

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 24 February 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), a leader in global materials science and manufacturing, aims to expand AD Circular, its glassine liner recycling program which seeks to divert waste from landfill and support the growing demand for recycled material in South Africa

Studies have shown that glassine liner (backing paper) for pressure-sensitive labels is a recyclable waste with high-quality fibres. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), a global policy approach that places responsibility on producers for the collection, treatment, and disposal of post-consumer waste, lists glassine liners as one of the paper and packaging materials that must be diverted from landfill.

Over the last two years, AD Circular, through a partnership with Interwaste, a South African waste management solutions provider, has successfully redirected approximately 100 tonnes of glassine liner waste from landfill in the country.

With increasing demands for more responsible waste management and in line with the national government’s approach, Avery Dennison has plans to accelerate its AD Circular liner recycling programme in South Africa.

Mark Ellis, Commercial Director at Avery Dennison Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “AD Circular is our contribution towards the establishment of a circular economy, and one of the many ways we’re enabling the recycling of label waste and advancing the use of recycled materials. More importantly, we also want to provide a convenient way for businesses to recycle their glassine liner waste and help to strengthen their own sustainability goals simultaneously.

“The ongoing collaborative efforts of brand owners and packaging providers have been integral to the success of AD Circular to date. As more of such like-minded partners look for efficient solutions to recycle packaging waste, we hope to work with them on this journey to strive towards a zero-waste nation in South Africa,” Ellis added.

Kate Stubbs, Director Business Development and Marketing at Interwaste, said “Interwaste is excited to bring this new solution to the South African market in partnership with Avery Dennison. As a company focused on providing compliant, innovative and sustainable integrated waste management solutions to its clients, this is another example of how we can assist them in transitioning to the circular economy operating model and opening opportunities for economic growth, local employment and environmental best practice.”

AD Circular allows both White and Yellow Glassine liner waste from any pressure-sensitive label manufacturer to be recycled.

Learn more about AD Circular at avydn.co/ADCircular.

