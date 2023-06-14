Avatar 3 Release Postponed due to Ongoing Hollywood Writers Strike

The ongoing labor dispute between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) (representing 11,500 writers) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) that commenced on May 2, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. (PDT), potentially led to production interruptions that may have impacted the release timelines for Disney movie, Avatar 3.

Although Disney has not released a word on the delay. Award-winning producer of the Avatar sequels, Jon Landau tweeted about the postponement on his page.

Each Avatar film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect. The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025. pic.twitter.com/DrFX01qzTa — Jon Landau (@jonlandau) June 13, 2023

Writers play a major role in the creative strength of major films, such as the Avatar series. Hence, a writers’ strike could significantly have an impact on production due to inadequate or unrevised scripts.

Formerly anticipated to be released on 20 December 2024, Avatar 3 will now be out a year later on December 19, 2025. While Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will be released on December 21, 2029, and December 2031, respectively.

According to the Associated Press, Director James Cameron, the visionary behind the original “Avatar” released in 2009, has expressed the possibility of not directing the fourth and fifth installments which will be released in December 2031, who would be 77 years old by then.

Watch Avatar 3 Official Trailer;

