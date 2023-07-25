Avanti Will Use Satellite To Connect Over 10,000 Rural Areas.

Avanti Communications’ projections indicate that they will connect over 10,000 remote rural areas in Africa over the next five years.

The company has earned recognition as the market’s top high-throughput satellite capacity partner in sub-Saharan Africa for the second year in a row.

According to the findings of the 20th edition of the NSR Satellite Capacity Supply & Demand Analysis, Avanti now holds a market share that is more than twice as large as that of its closest rival.

One of the most reliable and thorough sources for satellite capacity analysis in the satellite business, NSR’s yearly report provides insight into significant market developments and dynamics.

According to the research, Avanti has committed significantly to Africa and has the goal of accelerating growth throughout the continent through collaborations with local businesses and the introduction of connectivity solutions.

The research emphasized that a key component of this approach is strengthening network resilience for crucial communications infrastructure and connecting remote rural populations.

Kyle Whitehill, the chief executive officer of Avanti Communications, emphasized the company’s happiness at acknowledging their position as the market leader in Africa, which he said was a significant emphasis for the company.

According to him, more than 1,000 African villages and schools are now connected because to Avanti.

Providing services in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Ghana, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, and South Sudan, the company has impacted millions of lives and allowed people to live connected lives, according to Whitehill.

He added that the company is offering connection solutions to help unleash the potential, saying that Africa has boundless potential.

“Connectivity is an enabler that provides vital resources and opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive, which is why we won’t stop until we have connected the 871 million people currently living without a basic internet connection,” he stated.

He said that Avanti has made over $800 million in investments in Africa and already has a major presence there.

More than a fifth of the company’s workforce, according to Whitehill, are located in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Angola, and the Benin Republic.