Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, on Tuesday officially removed Gabonese striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the club captain.

The development was confirmed in a statement released on the club’s official website on Tuesday afternoon.

The statement reads, “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.

“We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Recall that Aubameyang was dropped in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Southampton last weekend after he failed to arrive back at the club as agreed.

The club manager while speaking on the decision cited a “disciplinary breach” after the game at the Emirates.