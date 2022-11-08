An extended Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR) Working Group, with more African Union (AU) member-states including Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi and Senegal has joined pan-African institutions mandated by the AU Assembly to actively further the implementation of CAPAR.

The commitment of AU member-states to the implementation of Africa’s Asset Recovery Agenda, CAPAR, is one of the major outcomes of the high-level technical meeting on the frameworks for its implementation held over the weekend in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the meeting which had top government officials and heads of anti-corruption and asset recovery agencies, the aforementioned countries agreed through their respective missions and representatives to propagate CAPAR, unify its messaging and deliver necessary political support to its implementation frameworks, as well as its proposed protocol and model agreements.

The high-level meeting, which was jointly organized by the African Union and the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA), reviewed strategy documents that focused on the legal framework for the recovery of African assets and the proposal on the setting up of an escrow account for African assets.