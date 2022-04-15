“I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service.” Romans 12:1

How do I present myself and to whom? What does that even mean. I can present myself, even my members, to sin and unrighteousness or I can present myself to God as being alive from the dead.

Coming from a performing arts background, trust me, I know how to present myself. As I walk boldly in authority and confidence, I have my audience’s attention. When I add a brilliant smile and project my energy and enthusiasm towards them, they are fully engaged. I can make them look at me.

Let’s say I do not want anyone to notice me. I walk with my head hung low, chest somewhat concave, looking at my feet. I have no outgoing energy but rather I hold it inside. I exude depression and no one wants to look at me.

We learn from Scripture just how we are to present ourselves and to Whom: “And do not present your members as instruments of unrighteousness to sin but present yourselves to God as being alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness to God.” Romans 6:13

Prayer:

“God, I am presenting myself to You. Here are all my members: my head, my arms, my legs, my hands, my feet, all of my internal organs, my bones, everything. Use them for Your glory. You are aware that I have presented all of these, my members as instruments of unrighteousness to sin in the past. You have cleansed me from all my sin and now my members are instruments of righteousness to You. Because of the blood that You shed, I am righteous and clean before you. You have made me alive from the dead.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Presenting ourselves to God requires humility and a childlike posture, a far cry from the theatrical haughty attitude or the lowly depressed attitude of the performing artist. When we wholly present ourselves to Him, Jesus transforms us continually as He conforms us into His image.

It is a miracle. He is a wonderful, loving Lord Who has given us answers to all of our questions. We need never again be confused about how and to Whom we are to present ourselves.

Be Greatly Blessed!

