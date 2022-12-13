The National Leader of Unity House Foundation (UHF), Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has condemned in strong terms the recent attack on the Port Harcourt residence of Senator Lee Maeba, the Rivers State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council by gunmen suspected to be political thugs.

The hoodlums had last Thursday shot sporadically at Maeba’s entrance and broke into his compound where they reportedly destroyed about five cars and left when they could not find the former lawmaker who apparently was their target.

Wali, an award-winning peace advocate and good governance crusader, who had about a week ago at a function he featured as guest speaker, pleaded with Nigerian youths to refuse to be engaged as thugs in the build-up to the 2023 elections, wondered why anyone would make himself readily available to be used to unleash attack on a fellow human being for whatever reason.

“The recent attack on the residence of Senator Lee Maeba, Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council by armed vandals and hooligans, in what appeared as an assassination attempt on the former Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, is totally unacceptable and highly condemnable. Nothing should warrant such a dastardly attack. Peace must be allowed to reign supreme in Rivers State as we prepare for the 2023 general election. People should be free to associate with whoever they choose to without fear of intimidation,” Wali averred.

While calling on the security operatives to wake up to their responsibilities of protecting the citizens and maintaining law and order, the UHF National Leader, said effort must always be made to fish out the perpetrators of such heinous acts for the necessary punishment to be meted out to them to serve as deterrent to others.

The UHF boss, appealed to all the key stakeholders in Rivers State, to put aside their differences and come together irrespective of their political affiliations to save Rivers from impending crisis. He added that it was important for them to unite and chart the course for peace and violence-free electioneering as the elections gradually draw closer.

In the words of Wali, “The attainment of visibility comes with its challenges. There are conceptions and misconceptions. There are appointments and disappointments. But in all, we must accept the place of God in everything that happens or does not happen our way.

“In every competition there must be a winner and those who didn’t win. It should never be personal, but BUSINESS. There is nothing that suggests that you must love or even trust your rivals. What’s a sine qua non is that you MUST RESPECT YOUR RIVALS.

“It’s easier to conduct transactions with the model informed by mutual respect. Anger has no place in dealing. What’s key is the plan.

“I’m therefore calling for all Rivers stakeholders to think about Rivers State, forget the past, forgive those we think offended us and save our dear state from despotic invasion.”