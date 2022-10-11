Atlético De Madrid have announced that they have reached an agreement to re-sign French winger Antoine Griezmann for a fee of around 20m in a contract which runs until 2026. Griezman joined Barcelona in 2019 from Atlético Madrid for a massive fee of €120m, making the French the sixth most expensive player. The 31-year-old since joining the Catalonia club struggled with form and was on loan to his former club Atlético Madrid.

Griezmann has been playing 30 minutes per game this season and according to Spanish football reporter Guillem Balague, there was a clause in Griezmann’s loan contract that would oblige Atlético to buy the forward for 40 m euros should he play more than 45 minutes in more than 50% of their games.

In response, Atlético boss Diego Simeone has used Griezmann as a substitute after 60 minutes in eight of his 11 appearances this season to ensure that clause was not triggered.

He scored 35 goals in 102 games before returning to Atlético on a two-year loan at the start of last season.

The 31-year-old has three goals and two assists in 11 appearances so far this campaign, though only three of those appearances have been starts.

Atlético Madrid confirming this development said:

“The French striker signed his new contract for three more seasons.

Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, who since the summer of 2021 and until now, had played for our club on loan from FC Barcelona. In addition, the French striker has signed a contract that will link him to our club until 30 June 2026.

In the current campaign, the French striker has taken part in all the league and continental matches played by the team, in which he has scored three goals and provided two assists.”