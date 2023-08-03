Atlas Lioness of Morocco’s advance the round of 16.

FIFA Women World Cup: Atlas Lioness Morocco’s slim victory over Colombia fires them to the round of 16.

Atlas Lioness of Morocco’s slim 1-0 victory over Colombia has propelled them to the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Morocco’s extra minute first half goal helped them edge Colombia and all thanks to a 1-1 draw in the second fixture of the group.

They earned 6 Points the same as Colombia who topped the group. Spain and South Korea’s journey at the World Cup ended in the group stage.

For the first time in history, three African countries reached the round of 16 (Nigeria, South Africa, and Morocco.