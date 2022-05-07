Atiku woos Lagos PDP delegates, stresses on party unity to win the state in 2023 elections

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has urged leaders and members of the PDP in Lagos State to come together as a united party ahead of the upcoming 2023 general election.

The former Vice President made the remark on Friday in Lagos during a consultation meeting with leaders and delegates of the PDP at the Ikoyi residence of Chief Olabode George.

According to Atiku, it is important for the PDP in Lagos State to come under one umbrella.

“As you all know, the major theme of my campaign is unity. But I think we should share the same gospel of unity with the PDP in Lagos State. This call will require shifting of position and common understanding. But this is the sacrifice that we all have to make to ensure that the PDP wins Lagos State.

“I have talked to leaders and elders of the party inside and I made a similar call on them. I am here with all of you too who are esteemed members of our party to please give the necessary support to our leaders and elders in making sure that the party is united,” Atiku said.

While reacting, Chief Bode George said that the message of Atiku about unity is well taken and it is an appeal that he is committed to.

According to Chief George, “it is not in doubt that Atiku knows Nigeria very well and Nigeria knows him too. The next election is the last battle of Berlin and it is necessary that we go into it with all the power and elements that we have.

“In Lagos PDP, we shall be united. It is what we must do to win the next election.

“In this upcoming election, Nigeria needs someone with the experience, capacity and deep knowledge of this country and you, Waziri (Atiku Abubakar), fits into that perfectly.

“We wish you well in your campaign. I like the way you ended your remark about winning Lagos for the people of Lagos. We must end the era of Lagos belonging to a stranger.”

