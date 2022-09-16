The founder of Atiku 100% and Nigeria Young Entrepreneur, Tanimu Kazeem has described Nigeria as a dying country under the APC led administration.

Kazeem in Abuja said millions of Nigerians are suffering and are living in darkness as a result of bad leadership.

He noted that in the midst of the suffering, Nigerians have a better option and the only candidate capable of taking Nigerians out of darkness is the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Atiku Abubakar.

“We have never witnessed the kind of suffering Nigerians are experiencing at the moment.

“The APC led administration has caused a disaster in our nation that only atiku can solve.

“When Atiku is elected by Nigerians as our president, he will declare a state of emergency in the Power Sector and other sectors of our economy to underscore our concerns about the state of affairs.

“Atiku knows the pains of Nigerians and he knows ways to tackle issues facing our country.

“Under Atiku , Nigerians will enjoy the benefits of growth including access to jobs, higher incomes, and enhanced access to social amenities.

“Atiku administration will reduced Poverty and economic performance shall be measured by the number of jobs created and the number of people lifted out of poverty.

“Nigerians will know no darkness when Atiku is elected as President,” he said.