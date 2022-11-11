It appears the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be over sooner than later after the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar welcomed reports that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his group are favourably disposed to resolve the issues with the former Vice President.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday by Atiku’s media, Paul Ibe on his Twitter handle.

Ibe quoted his principal as expressing commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

“Atiku Abubakar also expresses his commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP,” the statement added.

“The former Vice President of Nigeria, notes that never at any time of the differences that have ensued have the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group.

“He enjoins every leader of the party and their supporters irrespective of their leanings to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the extant issues.”