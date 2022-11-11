It appears the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be over sooner than later after the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar welcomed reports that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his group are favourably disposed to resolve the issues with the former Vice President.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday by Atiku’s media, Paul Ibe on his Twitter handle.

Ibe quoted his principal as expressing commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

“Atiku Abubakar also expresses his commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP,” the statement added.

“The former Vice President of Nigeria, notes that never at any time of the differences that have ensued have the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group.

“He enjoins every leader of the party and their supporters irrespective of their leanings to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the extant issues.”

The PDP has been enmeshed in crisis following the refusal of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu to resign as demanded by the G5 governors led by Governor Wike. Wike and his allies argue that the presidential candidate of the party and the national chairman can not come from the same region. Atiku hails from Adamawa – North East while Ayu comes from Benue – North Central. Several efforts by stakeholders to make the Rivers governor and his allies drop their demand for the resignation of Ayu have proved abortive. A few days ago, Wike boasted that nobody can break the ranks of the G5 governors or cause division among them. He also added that the five PDP governors are bonded to save the country. The G5 governors are Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Seyi Makinde of Rivers, Enugu, Benue, Abia, and Oyo states respectively.