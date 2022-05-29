Monday, May 30, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Atiku! The Real, Real Madrid

Atiku! The Real, Real Madrid

Jarlath Opara

Jarlath Opara

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

I would always get the ticket! He meant it, even when many thought it was just a brag, a pride weaved and woven in arrogance and entitlement. He pulled it, made real his words, coming top, flounced his way to the podium, with an engraved plaque “the bride of PDP” clinched on his hands he descends with smiles of ‘Shebi I told you’.

Victory isn’t a piece of cake with a warm coffee, it might seem so to a distanced observer but deeper, twisted and very demanding to a painstaking mind.

Congratulations to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, though not my fan and choice, the devil and the deep blue sea, isn’t after all a nice choice option.

This is a tragedy, always served each time we gather for a political round table meal. Nothing different would change unless there is a Dammam miracle.

To the delegates, the lean pocket is suddenly fat and deep. The smiles we can always understand, the jubilation and elation I assure you will be short-lived when the deep and fat pockets begin to lean down, and the hands that gave, and doled out freely become unavailable and unwilling.

You have made an overdraft of our future, eaten in one fell swoop the very seeds of our children, eaten our dividend at a go, squandered the entitlement of four years in one second and our Returns on investment spent, even before the business kicks off.

Congratulations to you the delegates, for the choice you have made, we will live with you for four years, watching helplessly as they do to us what you did to them even harsher.

You have lost the voice, the voice to ask questions and the voice to demand accountability.

The dollars will finish, the pounds will be spent and the very hunger and hardship that flogged you previously will be waiting with a harsher “bulla” more cries ahead if there is no Dammam miracle!

Who will cause this Dammam miracle! You the delegates? Inna! Too greedy and selfish for such a decent assignment.

Let us watch carefully! There are areas and places the delegates wouldn’t be powerful to decide, the brides are already given, too beautiful and amazingly endowed, waiting for the endorsement of the masses, far from the shylock spirit of the delegates, in those places, the Dammam miracle is sure to happen.

Congratulations Alhaji Atiku the Real Madrid of PDP. We meet at the real and enlarged town hall meeting soon!

To all “Liverpool guys” please take heart. You guys did well, you fought, you boasted and pridefully too, but the “referees” and marksmanship of the “Real, Real Madrid “made a mincemeat of you. Next time know your level and depth and remain there. The real bride saw this ahead and played the smart and decent game.

You gerrit now!

Jarlath

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended