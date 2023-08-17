Atiku sends delegation to felicitate with IBB at 82

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, on Thursday dispatched a 5-member delegation to Minna, the Niger State capital to deliver his birthday message to former military President, Ibrahim Babangida.

The delegation, which was led by former Niger State governor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu met with the former president and delivered a letter of congratulations personally signed by Atiku.

Other members of the delegation included Ambassador Ibrahim Maisule, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira, Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe and Atiku’s son, Mohammed.

The letter reads in part: “it is with a heart full of felicitations and gratitude to the Almighty Allah that I write to congratulate you on your 82nd birthday anniversary. In all of the great battles that you have fought, it is to the glory of the Almighty Allah that you remain standing with a life fully decorated by numerous accomplishments.

“Your longevity is an undeniable favour, which manifests the fulfilment of Allah’s eternal blessings and mercies upon you as attested to by the Holy Books. In these your very many years on earth, Your Excellency has positively touched uncountable lives, including mine, and has made all the difference in the lives of our people and, indeed, our nation.

“Let me therefore take this special moment to doff my hat and congratulate you for clocking the 82nd anniversary of your birth. It is the prayers of my family and I that Allah will grant you peace and happiness as you continue to spread your blessings upon our people and our country. May the Almighty grant you many more years to keep guiding our nation to greater heights.”