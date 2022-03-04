Atiku rejoices with the new Ata of Igala land

Former Vice President of Nigeria and the Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed hearty felicitation to the government and people of Kogi State, on the installation of His Royal Majesty Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Iguche Akpa, as the new Ata of Igalaland.

In a congratulatory message issued on Thursday in Abuja, Atiku described the investiture of the new royal father as “timely and of immense importance, going by the pride of place of Igala people in Nigeria.”

The Wazirin Adamawa added that the new monarch has all the leadership attributes to sail the ship of his people to a fruitful destination.

“The new Ata Igala is remarkably versatile, knowledgeable, equitable and experienced in human management and sustaining ancestral cultural heritage. He’s capable of fusing innovation with tradition and creating a conducive atmosphere for genuine peace, progress and development.”

Meanwhile, Atiku urged Igala people and other citizens of Kogi State to warmly embrace and cooperate with the new Ata, so that his reign would be prosperous and peaceful.

“A good leader should not yield to distraction, lest he would lose out on his vision and destination,” Atiku advised the monarch.