Following the recently signed peace deal between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray rebels which has put a stop to the two year old war in the region, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the coming 2023 general elections, has heaped accolades on his boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria under who Atiku served as Vice President, for his role in achieving peace in the war-torn region.

Atiku in a letter wrote:

“I celebrate the extraordinary prowess of His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in bringing peace to Ethiopia. I am not surprised. I know my boss. He did the same thing in Liberia and São Tomé and Príncipe during our time in office. If for nothing else, he is most deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, and I will nominate him when entries are open for nominations.

Africa is blessed to have a statesman of such impeccable democratic credentials as Chief Obasanjo. A man whose image ought to be in the redesigned Naira note to inspire future generations of Nigerians to sacrifice for their nation and continent.

On behalf of my family, I congratulate you, President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, for successfully ending the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict. And I thank God for the gift of wisdom and foresight He gave you, which you have used creditably to steer Nigeria and Africa on the right path”.