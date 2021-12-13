Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the death of the long reigning Soun of Ogbomosho land, Oba Oyewumi Oladunni Ajagungbade III.

The former Vice President in a statement by his media office on Sunday said that the news of the demise of the famous monarch early Sunday came with a rude shock, even when he died at the ripe age of 95 and 48 years reign on his traditional throne.

Atiku said that the late Soun was a colourful monarch whose reign impacted positively on Ogbomosho land in many remarkable ways.

“I join other friends and admirers of Ogbomosho land to mourn the transition of Oba Ajagungbade III. Although we are sad that his exit will deny us of his elderly counsels and admonitions, it is remarkable that the late king lived a life of accomplishments as a foremost businessman and a traditional ruler whose reign was remarkably outstanding.

“While I condole with his immediate family and the good people of Ogbomosho land, I also express my deepest condolences to the Oyo State government on the loss of a traditional ruler with towering credentials. I pray that God grants his soul a peaceful repose.”