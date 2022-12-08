Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed his condolences over the passing of a former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sir Kieran Dudari.

In a press release signed by the Atiku Media Office on Thursday, the PDP presidential flagbearer noted that the late Dadari served the country as a respectable and diligent police officer.

“I wish to express my profound condolences to the Dudari family of Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State over the passing of retired DIG Dudari, the Fyemi Bachama.

“While it must be acknowledged that the deceased lived an exemplary life as a disciplined police officer, family man and community leader, we must thank the Almighty for the lofty legacies he left behind and continue to pray for a gentle repose of his soul,” the former Vice President said.

Atiku further encourages the entire Dudari family and his native Imburu community, the Bachama Traditional Council and the good people and government of Adamawa State to have the fortitude to bear the loss of an outstanding son.