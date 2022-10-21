Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar mourns the loss of former Senate President, David Mark’s son.

The deceased, Tunde Mark, was the first child of Senator Mark and was reported to have passed away early Friday in the United Kingdom.

A press release signed by the Atiku Media Office on Friday, notes that the former Vice President was shocked and saddened by the news of Tunde Mark’s demise.

“It is with a heavy heart that I condole with the David Mark family over this loss. I share in your grief because Tunde and I had a special relationship of which I took him as a son.

“It is my prayer that God, who is the decider of all affairs, will heal all hearts that are hurt by this grief and accept the repose of his soul.”