Atiku Mourns Joe Irukwu, former Ohanaeze President-General

I express my deepest condolences to the Irukwu family, the government and people of Abia State, and the Igbo nation worldwide on the passing away of Professor Joe Irukwu, a former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Professor Irukwu was both a legal and insurance luminary who, despite his national and global accomplishments on professional grounds, took to community service. He served as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo when I was privileged to serve as the Vice President of Nigeria, and our paths crossed many times in pursuits of the national agenda for development and peace.

He was a team player and a colourful

leader who believed in the unity of Nigeria and worked for social justice for his people and for all Nigerians.

There is no doubt that the loss of any human, especially one like Professor Irukwu diminishes our humanity.

I urge the Irukwu family and all who knew him to take solace in the blessings of longevity which God granted him here on earth, and for the fact that both in the academia, insurance business, family life and public service, Professor Irukwu made his marks and left indelible imprints in the sands of time.

Our country and the world owe Professor Irukwu a lot of gratitude for his great services in academia, the corporate world, and community service.

I am only worried that by his death, we have been robbed of his immense experience and statesmanship, which belonged to the good old order that cherished truth, noble values and the dignity of man.

I pray Almighty God to forgive him his sins, receive his soul, and console his family and the people he has left behind.

