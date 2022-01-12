Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of former Oyo State governor, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.
Atiku, in a press release by his media office on Wednesday said that the death of the former Oyo State governor came as a ‘rude shock.’
The Waziri of Adamawa noted that Alao-Akala was a prolific politician whose records of achievement as governor in Oyo State remain enviable.
The former Vice President condoles with the people and government of Oyo State for the loss of a notable leader, and urges family and associates of the late Alao-Akala to take solace in the good legacies that he left behind.
Atiku further prays that God accepts the soul of the late former governor and grants him eternal rest.
