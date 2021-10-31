Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the raid on the residence of Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili.

A press statement issued by the media office of the former Vice President quoted Atiku Abubakar as saying that a continuation of the notorious behaviour of security operatives conducting a raid on residences of senior judicial officers negates the ideals of a democratic society and an affront to the independence of the judiciary.

“It is with utmost disgust that we continue to witness situations whereby law enforcement agencies conduct raids on residences of senior judges in the country. Irrespective of the investigations that they pursue, such practices give expression of professional misconduct and put our country in very poor images.

“It needs not be reiterated that this is a democratic republic and every organ of the state bureaucracy, especially the security agencies, must conduct themselves in responsibility to the people of Nigeria,” Atiku said.

The statement further calls for a discontinuation of such misconduct and asks for an apology to the victim of the current circumstance in the person of Justice Mary Odili, a probe of the circumstances that led to the raid and sanction of those involved in this disgraceful act.