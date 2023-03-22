The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Presidential Election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has joined Peter Obi to overturn the decision of the electoral commission. The former Vice President approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in a separate petition.

The cover page of the petition which was sighted by the News Chronicle shows that while both Atiku Abubakar and his party, PDP are the petitioners, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressive Congress (APC) and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu are all the respondents.

Atiku’s petition is coming hours after the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Mr Peter Obi, had similarly filed a petition at the election petitions tribunal in Abuja, challenging Tinubu’s status as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

As earlier reported, Obi’s petition is praying for the tribunal to declare that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

He wants an order mandating INEC to retrieve the certificate of return issued to the APC candidate and issue a fresh one to him or at worse conduct a new election where the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu will be barred from participating.