A man who has tried six times and failed to make himself President, is telling us, on his seventh attempt that we, Ndigbo, should forfeit our right to the presidency until he rules, then he can make us President. Apparently, the man thinks very lowly of Ndigbo. He sees Ndigbo as a bunch of gullible people whom he can promise a porridge and have them throw away their rights.

Atiku had a chance of demonstrating his respect and love for Ndigbo and for equity during the primaries. If Atiku had come out to insist on PDP’s Constitutional provision which recognises rotation of power and zoning, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

He enjoyed a very good working relationship with Peter Obi when the latter was his running mate. He could have thrown his entire weight and resources to ensuring Peter Obi’s emergence as the PDP presidential candidate, then, we would have taken him seriously. But, he probably believes that the Igbo man is lower than him, hence, he will have to be President before an Igbo can be President.

As the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi stands a far better chance of becoming President than Atiku Abubakar, unless some political magics happen in the coming days. Instead of going to Anambra to insult Ndigbo by telling them to wait for him to be President before they can take their chance at the presidency, I expected Atiku to have closed down his campaign office and aligned with the Labour Party to ensure that Peter Obi bests Tinubu silly in the general election.

Atiku is struggling for third position with Kwankwanso, and he would be writing his name on the good pages of history if he takes the most honourable path by coalescing with Peter Obi to save Nigeria from the narrow possibility of APC disastrous continuity.