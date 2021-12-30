Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar has condemned what he called the unwarranted and unprovoked attack on Zamfara State PDP Congress by thugs, saying it is a bad omen for our democracy and free and fair elections in the country.

Reacting to the incident through his media office in Abuja, Atiku said that there was no justification for violently attacking members of the opposition by thugs, adding that these kinds of criminal activities should not be tolerated by either the leaders of the ruling party or the opposition.

According to Atiku, such open lawlessness by suspected supporters of the ruling party is an invitation to anarchy which will create conditions that make free and fair elections difficult.

The former Vice President called on the Inspector General of Police to take immediate action to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the violent attack on the Zamfara State PDP members and supporters.

Atiku noted that the police should be politically neutral in law enforcement in the country, so that members of the ruling party might not be given the impression that they are above the law.

He explained that the refusal to arrest and prosecute those involved will encourage future impunity, adding that no group of people should feel unprotected from thuggery because of their political affiliation.