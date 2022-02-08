Ahead of the Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday, 12 February, 2022, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has urged residents and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the nation’s capital to come out en masse and exercise their franchise in the election.

Atiku, in a press release signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Tuesday, said that this weekend’s council election in the FCT should be a referendum of sorts of the performance of the incumbent APC administration in the country.

The former Vice President notes that the people of the FCT, with their closeness to the seat of power, represent a good sampling of Nigerians about the current government and, therefore, should use “their ballot to tell the APC government how its administration has made life difficult for the common man.”

“The records of performance between the PDP and APC administrations should provide a guide for the way the people of the FCT should cast their ballot on Saturday. I expect every member of the PDP to be proud of the party at this election and even mobilize their families and friends to vote for PDP’s candidates across all the FCT councils on Saturday,” Atiku said.

The 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP also called on all the officials including security agents who will be involved in the conduct of the FCT election to ensure that it is conducted in line with all relevant provisions that will make the process hitch-free and credible.